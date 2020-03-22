How 1 Single Lady Now Referred To As Patient 31 Caused Multiple #Covid-19 Infections In South Korea

To slow the spread of coronavirus infection across the globe, the World Health Organization (WHO) has encouraged people to practice “social distancing” measures.

Social distancing is a public health practice that aims to prevent sick people from coming in close contact with healthy people in order to reduce opportunities for disease transmission. This can include large-scale measures like canceling group events or closing public spaces, as well as individual decisions such as avoiding crowds.

With COVID-19, the goal of social distancing right now is to slow down the outbreak in order to reduce the chance of infection among high-risk populations and to reduce the burden on health care systems and workers.

A twitter user, @ulomaeen, shared how one single lady now known as “patient 31 in South Korea infected almost 80% of the entire population of the country, due to lack of social distancing.

She said: “Patient 31 in South Korea is known to be responsible for the majority of Coronavirus cases in the country. How? She went to a church. The church members then went to a funeral and back to their families. Today almost 80% of the entire cases in the country can be traced to her.”

Cotinuing, she added: “This is not a game of numbers. One person is enough to infect an entire nation. In a gathering of 50, one infects five and the five go back to their families and infect more even on their way. Then those people continue until it’s out of control. How can anyone not get this yet?”

