How 4th Wife Stabbed Husband to Death for Impregnating Another Woman

A 47-year-old woman, Olanshile Nasirudeen, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly stabbing her 51-year-old husband to death over an allegation of impregnating another woman.

The command, in a statement issued by its spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested, following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer, Obalende Divisional headquarters, Ijebu Ode, that the suspect who is a co-butcher with the deceased, sighted a woman whom her husband recently impregnated at the abattoir.

According to PM News She was said to have questioned the woman about her audacity to get pregnant for her husband, which led to a hot argument between her and the deceased, as a result of which the suspect picked a knife, and stabbed the deceased at the back joint of his left leg, thereby, cutting one of his veins.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid, and was later transferred to Ijebu Ode General Hospital where he eventually gave up the ghost while receiving treatment, due to excessive bleeding.

Upon the distress call, the DPO Obalende Division, SP Murphy Salami, led his men to the scene, but the suspect has fled before their arrival.

She was subsequently traced, and was eventually arrested in her hideout at Mobalufon area of Ijebu Ode.

On interrogation, the suspect, who happened to be the fourth wife of the deceased, claimed that it was her husband who first slapped her simply because she asked his new wife her mission at her market stand.

The corpse of the deceased had been released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic rights after the autopsy has been conducted