How AI Can Help Tackle Traffic Fatalities

Car crashes are among the highest causes of death and injury worldwide. The best drivers can’t prevent accidents because too many factors are involved, resulting in more than four million car crash injuries in the United States of America in 2020 alone. Self-driving cars are becoming mainstream, and their safety features prevent fatal traffic accidents.

The progress of artificial intelligence is coming to the forefront, and it’s possible that AI can decrease traffic fatalities in several ways. Greater attention to other motorists and debris on the road will keep drivers and passengers safe. Still, it’s essential to learn how to implement AI to keep people safe daily.

Traffic Detection

You can’t make traffic signals more basic than green and red lights. Despite this simple breakdown, many motorists struggle to stop their vehicles in time when they see a red light. Running red lights results in more accidents as motorists from other directions proceed through the intersection.

Distractions like children in the back seat and looking at cell phones make it easy to ignore the changing traffic signals. Another common factor for running red lights is driver fatigue. Artificial intelligence won’t get distracted.

You can rely on AI to stay focused on the road. Your kids fighting in the back of the vehicle won’t impact arriving at your destination safely. AI also will stay awake at the wheel and make good decisions.

The braking system reacts to the changing traffic light with AI vehicles.

Pedestrian Detection

Another human error resulting in traffic fatalities is a lack of pedestrian detection. Driving in downtown Manhattan is stressful enough with the vehicle traffic, but you must also look out for pedestrians crossing the street at busy intersections. Predicting how pedestrians will act or react in dynamic settings is impossible.

AI conquers this issue by identifying street signs, trees, and pedestrians when you’re driving down the road. Your car will warn you about pedestrians approaching the road in front of you. It’s the best early warning drivers can ask for to prevent fatal traffic accidents.

Object detection has improved by light years, but humans carrying groceries or walking a dog are still tricky for AI to pick up. Still, it’s always better to have a second set of eyes watching the road for you. AI is advancing to the point of predicting human actions, helping to reduce traffic fatalities and accidents.

Traffic Flow Analysis

Traffic flow analysis is another way in which AI will make a difference in car crash prevention. Traffic congestion is an unpleasant experience for millions of drivers nationwide. The air pollution, countless hours in traffic, and economic losses are enough to drive a motorist insane.

It might seem impossible to overcome, but AI can help with all of these issues with proper traffic flow analysis. Humans don’t always know the best route to take to arrive at their destination. It results in clogged roadways that put traffic at a standstill.

AI in vehicles can use CCTV, in-vehicle sensors, and other technologies to monitor traffic around your destination. These resources make route planning a breeze and help with a variety of issues that many congested cities face. You’ll get up-to-date warnings from your car about congestion on your chosen route.

AI-Assisted Parking

Parking lots are another dangerous area when it comes to car crash injuries and fatalities. Most accidents happen in parking lots or near your home. AI can prevent accidents by finding parking spots for the car owner. Your car will monitor the parking spaces near you that are available and help you route to them.

It’s also possible for AI to monitor how long cars are parked in those spots and the most congested areas in the city. Your car will find free parking spots for you so you can enjoy a stress-free driving experience and avoid traffic fatalities. You can even locate your car with the help of AI when you can’t remember where you parked.

Road Condition Monitoring

Road damage is a massive cause of expenses for motorists and car owners in the United States. Potholes are the worst culprit, especially when driving at night. AI will help to reduce traffic fatalities and vehicle damage by identifying potholes in the road that a typical motorist wouldn’t notice.

Not only will you get advance notice of these dangerous conditions, but they’ll also get reported to the appropriate authorities so they can be resolved. The warnings will also give drivers notice about wet or icy road conditions ahead to keep motorists safe. Travelers will drive with greater confidence and security, and everyone will save more money.

Traffic Incident Detection

Traffic incident detection is another massive breakthrough with AI technology for driver safety and avoiding traffic fatalities. Video surveillance is old news for traffic, but AI can detect accidents and incidents on the roadway and alert first responders to the issue.

Quick response times save lives when car crash injuries happen. AI helping with traffic incident detection makes a massive difference. Vehicles with the proper sensors will also detect these accidents and report them as they happen. These improvements in AI technology will reduce the number of fatal traffic accidents that happen each year in the United States.

Put a Stop to Traffic Fatalities Today

Investing in AI technology for vehicles is essential to decrease the number of fatal traffic accidents each year in the United States of America. Pedestrian detection will identify people walking across the road and alert drivers so they can take evasive action. It will also alert authorities about new traffic accidents and dangerous road conditions.

