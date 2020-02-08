How bomb explosion wreaked havoc in Ekiti govt’s office

There was pandemonium in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital on Saturday as a substance suspected to be bomb exploded inside the Old government secretariat.

The explosion which it sound effects reverberated as far as Okesa, Okeyinmi, Irona and Ilawe, Bashiri road, occurred at the Ordinance Explosive Disposal Department (EoD) of the Ekiti police command situated within the premises of the secretariat popularly called old governor’s office.

However, there were no casualties from the explosion.

Reports gathered that the explosion occurred at about 7:30 am and affected offices in the Ministry of local government and chieftains affairs.

Also, the state Boundary Commission, Directorate of the Information and Communication Center, of the Director of Finance and Administration and the council chambers of the state traditional rulers were badly damaged from the explosion.