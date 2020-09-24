How Buhari Plots To Islamize Nigeria — Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, accused Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari of alleged plot to Islamize the country.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle, @MaziNnamdiKanu, the IPOB leader alleged that the ruler was plotting to use nepotism and Islamic terror to Islamize Nigeria.

Kanu explained that the alleged Islamization move was responsible for the nepotism in the appointment of Nigeria’s security forces.

“The nepotism by @NGRPresident and the ISLAMIC terror sweeping #Nigeria are part of a secret plot to Islamize Nigeria. It’s not by accident that Nigeria’s security forces are led by extremist Fulani Islamists in uniform. If Northern Christians are cowed, the South can stop it,” he tweeted.

