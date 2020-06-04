“How Can Shameless People Have Shame In This Country?” — Peter Okoye Blasts FG For N27bn N/Assembly Renovation Vote

Nigerian musicia, Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has taken to his Twitter handle, @PeterPsquare to blast the regime, following the allocation of N27 billion to the National Assembly for renovation.

Recall that the regime had reduced the N37bn budget for the renovation of the National Assembly complex to N27.7bn.

The Regime, in the 2020 revised budget proposal, according to documents, cut N9.3bn from the budget for the renovation of the National Assembly complex.

The renovation of the complex at the initial cost of N37bn, which is to be executed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration, attracted criticisms from a large section of Nigerians last year.

However, following the drop in the price of crude oil and a fall in the projected government revenue, it was learnt that the Regime decided to reduce the budget for the renovation.

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, had last Thursday presented the 2020 Appropriation Act (amendment) Bill to the National Assembly, which both the Senate and the House passed for second reading same day.

Buhari explained that the amendment became necessary in view of the sharp decline in crude oil prices and the cut in Nigeria’s crude oil production quota occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reacting in a series of tweets, peter wrote:

“How can shameless people have shame in this country, instead they keep increasing in their shamelessness. N27billion how🙄? This My country is big Joke!🚶🏾‍♂️

“National Assembly that was built with N13.6 Billion , but would be renovated with N27 Billion. This people have No Shame.🤮🤮🤮”

How can shameless people have shame in this country, instead they keep increasing in their shamelessness. N27billion how🙄?



This My country is big Joke!🚶🏾‍♂️ — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) June 4, 2020

National Assembly that was built with N13.6 Billion , but would be renovated with N27 Billion.

This people have No Shame.🤮🤮🤮#inhuman — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) June 4, 2020