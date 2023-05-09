How can you Tackle Anxiety with HBOT?

Are you struggling with anxiety? If so, you are not alone. Anxiety disorders affect almost 25 percent of adults across the country and are one of the most common mental health conditions. It can be difficult to identify solutions that work for everyone — but Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) may be a viable option worth exploring. HBOT is becoming more widely accepted as research continues to discover its potential in treating a variety of maladies, including anxiety disorders. In this blog post, we will take an in-depth look at how HBOT works and talk about some ways those living with anxiety can benefit from this protocol.

What is Anxiety and what causes it?

Anxiety is a feeling of worry or fear that is often associated with stressful or dangerous situations. It is normal to experience anxiety in threatening or unpredictable situations, such as when taking a test, speaking in public, or facing an emergency.

While many different types of anxiety disorders can cause these symptoms, some of its common causes are genetics (such as having family members with an anxiety disorder), traumatic experiences (either from childhood or in adulthood), and negative thought patterns.

What are the Factors Affecting Anxiety?

Anxiety is a normal psychological response to potentially stressful or dangerous situations. It typically serves as an adaptive mechanism, helping us to cope with threatening or hazardous environments. While many different factors can contribute to the development of anxiety disorders, some of the most common include:

Genetic predisposition: Anxiety disorders are often heredity and can run in families, suggesting a genetic component. For example, people with close relatives who have anxiety disorders are more likely to develop an anxiety disorder themselves.

Brain chemistry: Researchers believe that some people may be born with an imbalance of various brain chemicals (neurotransmitters) that affect our ability to navigate stressful situations.

Environmental influences: While genetic and brain chemical factors may contribute to the risk of developing an anxiety disorder, environmental factors can also play a role.

Cognitive biases: It is believed that people with anxiety disorders may have certain cognitive biases that affect their interpretation of threatening or ambiguous situations. For example, they may overestimate the likelihood of negative outcomes and underestimate their ability to handle stress.

Negative thought patterns: Cognitive behavioral therapy is often used to treat anxiety disorders, and it helps people learn how to change their negative thinking patterns to become less anxious.

Can HBOT Help get Rid of Anxiety?

HBOT is believed by many to be an effective protocol option for anxiety, as it helps to increase oxygen flow throughout the body. This can help to improve brain function and enhance cognitive abilities, which may help reduce feelings of anxiety over time. Additionally, some research has found that the increased levels of oxygen in the blood may also have a calming effect on the body, possibly reducing anxiety.

Improves Brain Function

HBOT has several beneficial effects on the brain that can help reduce symptoms of anxiety, including:

Increasing blood flow to the brain and other parts of the body, can help improve function and reduce symptoms of anxiety. The increased amount of oxygen that is available in hyperbaric chambers can stimulate the development and repair of neurons in the brain, as well as enhance signaling between these neurons. This may help restore balance and reduce symptoms of anxiety. The increased amount of oxygen that is available to the body can also help reduce oxidative stress, which has been linked to several different mental health conditions, including anxiety.

Increases Blood Flow to the Brain

HBOT involves breathing in pure oxygen in an pressurized oxygen chamber at increased pressure levels, which increases blood flow to the brain and helps to reduce anxiety symptoms. While more research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms behind HBOT, preliminary studies suggest that it may be an effective protocol for anxiety and other mood disorders. If you are experiencing Anxiety and would like to explore alternative protocol options, talk to your doctor about whether HBOT might be right for you.

Calming Effect on the Brain

HBOT is a great protocol for anxiety because it calms the mind and helps reduce or eliminate stress. By undergoing HBOT, you can gain control over your thoughts and feelings, lowering your anxiety levels in the process.

There are many different types of therapies for treating anxiety disorders. However, if you’re looking for a protocol that helps to relax both your body and mind, then HBOT may be a good option for you. In addition to reducing stress and calming the nervous system, this therapy also helps alleviate physical symptoms like headaches, muscle tension, pain, fatigue, and more.

What are some other Protocols for Anxiety?

There are several protocol options for anxiety, including:

-Psychotherapy: Psychotherapy, also known as “talk therapy” or “counseling,” is one of the most common approaches to treating anxiety. A variety of different types of psychotherapy are effective in helping people manage their symptoms and learn to cope with their condition.

-Medication: Medications such as antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and beta blockers are commonly prescribed to help manage anxiety symptoms.

-Alternative therapies: Several alternative therapies are used to help manage anxiety, including exercise, yoga, meditation, and breathing techniques.

-Self-care: Simple lifestyle changes such as getting enough sleep, maintaining a routine, engaging in enjoyable activities, and avoiding stimulants like caffeine and alcohol can help reduce the severity of anxiety symptoms.

How many Sessions do you need?

There is no one answer to this question as anxiety protocol is highly individualized. However, most protocol providers will recommend a minimum of 40 sessions, with 20-25 being the average amongst those who do not have severe symptoms. Some people may require up to 100 sessions or more for optimal improvement. Additionally, in some cases, if you are using HBOT for other purposes such as depression or PTSD, you may not need any sessions beyond the requirement for anxiety.

If you’re struggling with anxiety, you may be looking for answers and wondering if hyperbaric oxygen therapy can help. HBOT has been shown to improve brain function, increase blood flow to the brain, and have a calming effect on the brain. These benefits make HBOT an attractive protocol option for those suffering from anxiety. If you’re considering HBOT, we recommend talking to your doctor about what’s right for you and how many sessions you may need.