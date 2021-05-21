How Chief of Army Staff and Members of His Family Died in Ill-fated Plane Crash

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and his wife, Fati, have died in a plane crash involving a Nigerian Air Force aircraft.

The couple and six other military officers died near Kaduna airport where the Chief of Army Staff was billed to commission a project in one of the military formations in Kaduna State.

The Director public relations and information, Nigerian Air Force, Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the crash in a terse statement.

He said there was an air crash involving a Nigerian Air Force plane but did not reveal identities of those on board.

However, it was gathered the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru was on board the aircraft with his wife and some other senior military officers.

Gabkwet said “An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport.

“The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon,” the NAF spokesman tweeted.

Born on August 10, 1966, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru hails from Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He was a member of the Regular Course 35 of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Before his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff, he was the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu.

He was also a former Theatre Commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole