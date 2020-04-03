How DG FCCPC Tunde Irekura Fought PFizer On Failed Vaccination Trials In Kano

There are certain things people don’t know about Babatunde Irukera, the man at the helm of affairs at the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Irukera has practiced law for almost 3 decades in Nigeria and the United States focusing on both civil litigation, and criminal defense work.

No doubt, Irukera is a seasoned politician whose expertise is needed in the political atmosphere of Nigeria. As a technocrat, he knows the right tool and policy to mitigate every quagmire. One would be right to call him “The Game Changer.” He is presently committed to restoring CPC to better perform its mandate on consumer rights protection.

Several times, Irukera was called upon to vie for Kogi West Senatorial seat in 2019. The coordinator of Kogi West APC Stakeholders Forum, Hon. Musa Abubakar Ibrahim, said “we are calling on Barrister Babatunde Irukera to heed the popular demand in Kogi West and contest 2019 Senate election. We are solely behind him because he is an inspiration to the upcoming generations. He has relevant experience, poise, finesse, intellectual capabilities required for robust representation of Kogi West in the Senate.”

Before becoming the Director General of Consumer Protection Council, he has been actively involved in Nigeria’s legal system and political scene as an advocate of justice and good governance. His antecedents have put him at vantage points to contest and win any election. For long that the desire of Irukera is to improve the social and economic wellbeing of the people, ensuring quality of services rendered to consumers remains his foremost desire at this present time.

Before Irukera resumed work at the Consumer Protection Council, he has been involved in the settlement of a varied array of commercial disputes, appellate immigration cases, civil rights, employment, and forfeiture disputes. He has also led, or participated in negotiating and resolving complex and intricate commercial disputes. His long years of experience makes him the best hand to reposition CPC to carry out its mandate.

Away from the current performance of the DG FCCPC, Spiegel, one of the foremost and widely read German news magazine once said this about Irukera “there are days when Babatunde Irukera feels like nothing can go wrong — not with the evidence that he has gathered, the letters, reports, protocols and all the witnesses. On days like this he believes that, after 11 long years, justice can finally be served for the children of Kano, for his homeland Nigeria, and for Africa.”

This was said about Irukera after he led a legal team that secured justice for victims following a controversial clinical trial by Pfizer pharmaceutical company in Kano in 1996. Pfizer had progressed final stages of a clinical trial of their then proposed antibiotic, Trovan during the largest meningitis epidemic break out in northern Nigeria. With the resilience of Irukera and his team, the case came to a close by a negotiated settlement of $80 Million as justice for children and families affected.

This deal remains the largest settlement yet in Nigeria, as Nigerian authorities maintained that the controversial 1996 drug trial by the pharmaceutical company was one of the main reasons why many people in northern Nigeria refused to allow health authorities to administer a polio vaccine to their children.

“The 2005-2006 rejection of polio vaccines by citizens of Kano State is a direct consequence of the 1996 actions [of Pfizer],” State Attorney-General Aliyu Umar was quoted to have said in papers filed at Kano High Court.

He added: “The government is still expending huge sums on public enlightenment across Kano State in order to purge the prejudices and misgivings that have arisen from the conduct of the defendant [Pfizer].”