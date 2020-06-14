“How Do You Kill The Locust Pests And Leave The Armed Pests?” — Shehu Sani Reacts As FG Approves N13bn For Pests Control

Ex-Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted, following the approval of N13billion by the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime to fight pests in 12 northern states.

Recall that the regime, on Friday, disclosed it approved N13billion intervention fund to fight quelea birds, locusts, grasshoppers and other pests in 12 States in the north.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Director, Information, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Theodore Ogaziechi, which explained that the intervention fund is to ensure uninterrupted agricultural activities during 2020 farming season, control transboundary pests and minimize the impact of COVID-19 pandemic as well as guarantee both nutritional and national food security.

The benefiting 12 frontline states include Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe and Borno.

Reacting to this development, Sani called on the regime to “Kill the Bandits and terrorists first”, to enable people go to the farm and kill the pests themselves.

“How do you kill the locust pests and leave the armed pests?,” he asked.

