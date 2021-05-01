How Foreigners are Using Pantami’s NIN to Pursue Fulanization Agenda – Mailafia

Obadiah Mailafia, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has alleged that a large percentage of foreigners were using the National Identification Number, NIN to pursue a ‘Fulanization/Islamization’ agenda in Nigeria.

Mailafia revealed this in an interview with the Tribune where he stated that northerners were bringing in millions of foreigners into the country and issuing them passports and voters cards.

He said ; “So, for Nigeria, I do not believe in our eternal indissolubility. From the way things are going, some people are hell-bent on destroying the country. They are pushing forward their evil agenda of Fulanisation and Islamisation.”

“They do not give a damn what anybody thinks. They believe they are in power and this is perhaps the last opportunity they have to reshape the country in their own image. Through Pantami’s devious NIN palaver, they are allegedly importing millions of aliens and issuing them with passports, national identity cards and voter cards.”

“They are fighting a demographic Jihad to ensure that the North is the demographic majority by subterfuge. And then they will have a free license to call the shots in perpetuity. They have allowed hundreds of thousands of killers to invade our country. They are everywhere now”, he said.