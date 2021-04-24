How Fulani Kidnappers Butchered Igbo Businessman Over Inability to Pay Ransom

A 37 year old Kidnapper has confessed how him and his gang kidnapped, killed and butchered Osondu Nwachuk­wu, over his wife’s inability to raise the ransom of N5m.

Osondu, a father of six, was later packed in a sack and dumped at Bukan Koto forest in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

It was gathered that when the kidnappers called Osondu’s wife to bring the ransom so as to release her husband, she was not able to immediately raise the money, as the incident happened at the weekend.

She, however, sourced for loan and moved to reach the kidnappers, but by the time she got across, her husband had been butchered, re­mains packed in a sack for disposal in a waste dump.

Nemesis caught up with the gang as they were acousted by some Fu­lani men who were going to the mosque when they (gang) were about to dispose of the corpse. The Fulani men sighted them pushing a truck that contained foul-smell­ing load. Further attempts to know what they were carrying, the kid­nappers took to their heels.

Surprised at their action, the men checked the sack and discov­ered the ‘load’ was a human being that has been butchered into pieces. The human parts were later discov­ered to be the remains of the kid­napped Igbo businessman.

The matter was reported to the police, and the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT headed by Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commission­er of Police was assigned to investi­gate the matter.

In the process of investigation, and acting on credible intelligence, one Bello Mohammed, a native of Agyeregu Tasha in Lafia LGA, Nasarawa was arrested on 11th of March 2021.

He confessed to the crime and said that he was part of a notori­ous kidnapping and cattle rustling gang.

He identified other gang mem­bers as Maikano, Dogo, Hassan and Jubril.

He confessed that ironically, it was one Igbo man in Lafia that brought the job of the kidnap of late Osondu, an Igbo trader, who resided along Tudun Kauri, Makurdi road Lafia to the gang on 30th September 2019.

He further confessed that Oson­du was killed because his family could not raise the money demand­ed as ransom.

“We decided to kill him when the family was not willing to pay the ransom on time and dumped his body in a bush at Bukan Koto along Makurdi Maraba-Ankunza road, Lafia”, he said.

Narrating her ordeals, late Os­undu’s wife said: “We are blessed with six children. My husband owns a pure water factory and I normally join him to run the busi­ness. I was at home on Friday 30th of November when kidnappers stormed our house and abducted my husband. Later in the night, I received a call that I should bring N40million if I want to see my hus­band alive. I pleaded with them to have mercy as it was Friday and banks had closed. They asked me how much I had and I told them N40,000. They asked me to bring the money which I did that night. We were waiting when I received a call from them that I should not bother as my husband was already dead.

“I was told that the person that arranged with the kidnappers to kidnap my husband is an Igbo man. God will punish the person behind my husband’s kidnap and death,” she lamented.

Bello, who has two wives and eight children, said he was raised as a Fulani. He said though his fa­ther is Jawara by tribe, his mother is Fulani.

“It was my brother-in-law Dogo who introduced me to kidnapping and cattle rustling.

“On the kidnap of the Igbo man, it was another Igbo man that brought the job. He told us that that the man had money but very stin­gy. He assured us that the man will pay at least N10million because he is so rich. He gave us all the details about his movement and that the best place to pick him up will be his house.

“We went with three motorbikes about 8.30pm and hanged around close to his compound. Meanwhile, one of us waited for him at the fac­tory area and followed him home. He was the one who alerted us that they were on their way home.

“As soon as he drove into his compound around 9pm, we fol­lowed him and overpowered him. We searched his house for valuables and dragged him along. We carried him on our bike and threatening to kill him if he dared raised an alarm. When we got to a spot, we stopped and trekked for hours into Bukan Koto forest in Lafia.

Inside that forest, Dogo has a small hut that we used to keep our victims. We called his wife to bring money N5million and she said that it was weekend.

“While at the hideout, the Igbo man who gave us the job called and we told him the situation of things. He said that the wife was lying and not serious to save the life of her husband. Unfortunately, the man overheard our conversation and was able to identify the person that gave us the job.

“The man told us to kill him after collecting the money. We were ready to spare him but his wife was not making any serious effort. So Dogo got angry and said that he was no longer interested in the job. The man begged him but Dogo was too angry and before we could hold him, he used his matchet and cut off the man’s head.

“Since he was already dead, Dogo butchered him into pieces and packed him in a sack. I and two others were given the body to go and dispose it at the nearest river because if we try to dig the ground and bury him; the people might notice.

“We used a wheelbarrow and carried the butchered body at about 7pm on Sunday but we were stopped by some Fulani men who were com­ing back from the Mosque. We all left the corpse and ran away. I guess they were the ones who reported the matter to the police.

“This is the first time that I joined them for a kidnap operation and someone died. The highest that I have made from kidnapping is N1.3million and that was gotten through cattle rustling. We stole about 1400 cattle and sold them.

“The only way to stop kidnap­ping is by arresting the kingpins and punish them, because they are recruiting boys regularly to replace the ones that were killed or arrested.”

