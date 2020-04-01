0 comments

How Ghana Dealt With The High Handed Assault of Citizen By Soldier

April 1, 2020
 

In a video that went viral, a soldier was seen to have assaulted a civilian.

The civilian was subjected to a punishment by the soldier. While at that, the soldier flogged him. In reaction to this, the civilian threw a punch at the soldier who drew out his riffle in an intimidating manner, and chased after the civilian as he scampered for safety.

In reaction to that, The Ghana Armed Forces have come out to announce the withdrawal of the soldier to the barracks and the commencement of investigation.

