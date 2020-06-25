How Hushpuppi Was Arrested

A video now trending on social media has emerged showing how Instagram celebrity Raymond Igbalodely popularly known as Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai.

In a video shared by Dubai police they highlighted the various vices Hushpuppi and his gang has been involved in.

.@DubaiPoliceHQ take down "Hushpuppi", "Woodberry", ten international cybercriminals in a special operation dubbed "Fox Hunt 2" pic.twitter.com/SGwhxDWrE8 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 25, 2020

According to them Hushpuppi’s principal scam was to create websites that looked identical to well-known companies and banks, it is alleged.

He and his accomplices then used emails and messages to prompt people to log in or make payments on the fake sites.

The gang hacked corporate emails and directed huge payments by companies towards accounts they controlled.

Hushpuppie was arrested alongside Olalekan Jacob Ponle also known as Woodberry and ten other men in a operation code named “FOX HUNT 2” involving six police SWAT teams.