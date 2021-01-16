How I Survived COVID-19 — Gbadamosi

By Seun Adeuyi
Babatunde Gbadamosi, a former governorship aspirant in Lagos State, has narrated his experience with the COVID-19 virus.
The former governorship aspirant tested positive for the virus and has been on treatment for seven days, alongside his family.
In a chain of tweets via his Twitter handle, @BOGbadamosi, on Friday evening, he described the virus as an engineered bio-weapon, adding that nobody he knows must die from it.
Gbadamosi revealed that he ate bitter kola daily with his family as they battled the virus.
While calling out Facebook for not promoting his post, he added that the platform wants everyone to die of COVID-19.
“Facebook owner and staff want everyone to die of Covid-19. They don’t want me sharing how I recovered from it. I say good riddance. If Twitter likes, let them also suspend me. Nobody I know must die from this engineered Bio-weapon called COVID-19! I ate at least one bitter kola daily with other medications,” his tweet read partly.
