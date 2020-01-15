How Imo happened; The details ~ Abdul Mahmud

A popular sage, human right lawywr a political commentator, and social media influencer, Abdul Mahmud has published on his personal Twitter handle detailed illustration as to How Imo Got Here: The legal luminary affirms that the 2019 Imo governorship poll was rigged by security forces and thugs in 388 PUs in favour of APC;The rigged results were declared at the PUs by the Returning Officers;At the Collation Center, the rigged results were excluded or voided. Meanwhile, in spite of the exclusion, the results were entered into Forms EC8 by INEC officials. Duplicate copies were handed to the police – same police that aided the rigging On the basis of the lawful votes, Ihedioha was declared winner;When battle raged at the tribunal last July, APC cleverly argued that its votes lawfully declared in PUs were unlawfully excluded at the Collation Center. It called 54 witnesses, including INEC PUs officials
Though during the hearing, it was established that the Forms tendered by APC bore same duplicate serial number as the original entries. Ostensibly, the Supreme Court simply set aside the decision of the Court of Appeal and Tribunal and accepted the evidence of the APC led at the tribunal. Speaking on the judgment of the apex court, He had this to say; Did the Supreme Court do the right thing? Law is a strange being, guided by rules of evidence: on the basis of the unchallenged evidence of the APC, the Court acted right…But We should be careful. An entire process fudged by security agencies and INEC created the mess we now see. INEC admitted rigged results at the PUs and tried to exclude them at the Collation Center didn’t show a responsible Commission
