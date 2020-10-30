How Lagos Lawmaker, Mama Amuwo Allegedly Distributed #COVID19 Palliatives As Birthday Souvenirs [PHOTOS]

Pictures have emerged on the social media showing how lawmaker representing Amuwo Odofin at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Alli Macaulay shared CACOVID19 relief materials as birthday souvenirs.

According to the pictures now making rounds online and sighted by BREAKINGTIMES, the lawmaker popularly referred to as Mama Amuwo allegedly distributed palliatives from the Coalition Against COVID19 as souvenirs during her birthday celebration.

Findings by BREAKINGTIMES revealed that the lawmaker celebrated her birthday on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 in a white themed party.

See some reactions BREAKINGTIMES gathered from Twitter:

@Duke_CBE wrote: “Hon. Mojisola Alli-Macauley (Lagos State House Member) aka Mama Amuwo packaged & distributed COVID-19 palliatives as souvenirs for Her birthday.”

@MasterEedris wrote: “Dear young ladies, this is Mojisoluwa Alli-Macaulay who claimed many youth are on drug… After VAR check she used our palliative as Birthday sourvenier When you grow-up don’t be like Mama Amuwo”

@Ayoappeal: “This is the “yoots are always here high” Honorable, Mama Amuwo, commissioning a borehole at Amuwo Odofin Festac Town constituency1.

“She hashtagged it Communitydevelopmentgoal.”

