Yesterday, there was panic on Twitter, as many users expressed shock at the death of a user, @O_Okee, Who died three hours after tweeting “Nigeria will not end me.”

A brother to the deceased in a Twitter thread, last night clarified how Oke died, saying, “my brother @O_Okee was NOT killed by a police bullet but died a hero protecting my mother and I.”

See full Twitter thread below:

Good day, My name is Obi-Enadhuze Daniel younger brother of the now deceased Okechukwu Obi-Enadhuze @O_Okee . I, my brother and mother lived at makinde police barracks, mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State. Today at about 11 o'clock in the morning… https://t.co/CSmvFitFBe — Midorima Shintaro🧧 (@DanielOE16) October 21, 2020

…this they set their sights to the barracks and began the assault, they proceeded to destroy every car in the barracks, my mom's 2 cars where destroyed and set on fire and then they infiltrated our house by breaking the door… — Midorima Shintaro🧧 (@DanielOE16) October 21, 2020

…but got my chin instead, after this my mom and I carried my brothers body to the entrance of the station soliciting for help from the thugs still ravaging the barracks, we were finally able to put him in a wheelbarrow and took him to a hospital where he was… — Midorima Shintaro🧧 (@DanielOE16) October 21, 2020

…we have lost every single thing we own, as our house was completely ransacked and set on fire the only thing left is my brothers phone and at about 8 o'clock this evening the barracks was still on fire but Okechukwu has paid with the ultimate price… — Midorima Shintaro🧧 (@DanielOE16) October 21, 2020

While we were holed up in the house the three of us said these words together and we say it again " THREE OF US ARE HERE, THREE OF US ARE TOGETHER, THREE OF US ARE SAFE"… — Midorima Shintaro🧧 (@DanielOE16) October 21, 2020

If you see this please retweet, let the world know how Okechukwu died. He was NOT killed by a police bullet but thugs in his home! — Midorima Shintaro🧧 (@DanielOE16) October 21, 2020