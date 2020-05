On Monday, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) soldiers in Port Harcourt manhandled a medical doctor. They slapped her, wrestled with her, damaged her phone & detained her at the isolation centre.

This is according to Investigative Reporter, Fisayo Soyombo in a Twitter thread via his verified handle, @fisayosoyombo, on Friday afternoon.

Soyombo alleged plots by the NAF to cover it up but this “injustice must be punished.”

See below the thread:

Dr. Avwebo Otoide had just stepped out of her house and was walking along Ohiamini-Psychiatric Road, off Rumuola, when an officer disembarked from a light blue Hilux (patrolling with a light blue luxury bus), brandishing his gun and specifically pointing the barrel at her.

2/8 — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) May 22, 2020

Just because she attempted to capture the incident with her phone as they made to leave, they returned to whisk her into the luxury bus. @AvweboUkueku recalls that another soldier whose nametape reads ‘Bass MO’ was the one who attempted to forcefully take her phone away…

4/8 — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) May 22, 2020

In this COVID-19 season when healthcare workers are staking their lives for the safety of the rest of us, the least they deserve is to be treated with dignity, which, in any case, is what every human merits irrespective of social status.

6/8 — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) May 22, 2020

The assaulter may be anonymous but ‘Bass MO’ isn’t unless the Air Force wants him to remain so.

8/8 — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) May 22, 2020