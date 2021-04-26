VIDEO: How Nigerian Air Force Bombed Soldiers, Thinking They Were Boko Haram

Over 20 men of the Nigerian Army were on Sunday, mistakenly killed with a bomb by Air Force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists, a military source has said.

According to Sahara reporters, the soldiers who were reinforced from Ngandu village were on their way to Mainok, headquarters of the Kaga Local Government Area (LGA), of Borno state which was under attack by militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād.

On Sunday, the gunmen had reportedly attacked a Nigerian Army location at 156 Battalion in the community, killing over 30 soldiers. The terrorists who came in no fewer than 15 gun trucks also burnt down the military base.

SaharaReporters quoted a source to have said a reinforcement team of the Nigerian Army sent to the community was mistakenly bombed by an Air Force fighter jet.

The source said: “The Boko Haram terrorists disguised in military uniform and gained access to the camp. They came in different groups and could not be counted. The Nigerian Army were pinned down, they requested for reinforcement, the reinforcement got on their way only to get smoked by the Nigerian Airforce.

“The (reinforcement team) was coming from Ngandu and were killed by an airstrike. The Air Force mistook them for Boko Haram as both were cladded in similar military uniform and operational vehicles.”

In the past, villagers have reported some civilian casualties in near-daily bombardments in North Eastern Nigeria.

Recently, a military jet fighting Boko Haram, dropped a bomb that landed in a compound where civilians were holding a naming ceremony.