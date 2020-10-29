“How Old Are You That You’re Calling People KIDS?” — Nigerians Slam Desmond Elliot Over Social Media Bill

Nigerians have reacted over Desmond Elliot’s speech on the negative impact of social media.

The former actor and lawmaker representing Surulere constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly, had debunked claims of being part of the people pushing for social media regulation bill.

However, the video of his controversial speech surfaced online.

Below are comments:

Desmond Elliot will come back here and meet us ”his children” in 2023, by then we will remind him of everything he has done, from his plastic public toilet to his foolishness in the house. And we will show him that days of rigging yourself to power have been washed and sundried. — Akeula Trendy™ (@akeula_trendy) October 29, 2020

How old is Desmond Elliot that he’s calling people kids? SMH 🤦‍♂️ #EndSARS — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) October 29, 2020

I’m not surprised Desmond Elliot said all that. For someone whose initials are O.D.E, man is living according to his name — Iseunife The First (@Shawnifee) October 29, 2020

Desmond Elliot talking about pregnant women looting and not understanding the severity of hunger and poverty in the land that caused such a thing but using it to support his useless point is the most ridiculous thing. Is he actually this dense or is he acting a script? — Tiaraoluwa (@TianaWithATiara) October 29, 2020