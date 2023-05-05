How to access casino websites in Canada?

Canadians are among the many people who have access to a wide range of gambling websites. Even though many of them are only for sports betting, some operators also provide high-quality casino games. Consequently, it is important for players to learn how to access these sites.

As much as everyone wants all operators to be like Zodiac Casino where they don’t need to do anything because the company has a valid permit from the regulators, not all brands are like that. In fact, most do not fall into this category, so people have to think of innovative ways of accessing a given site.

Some Canadians may not have the needed experience to do this, so this article is about going through all of the important things users need to be aware of. We’re going to take a look at some of the most efficient ways of accessing casino websites in Canada if they’re not available using the standard process.

The usage of a VPN

One of the first things that comes to mind regarding accessing a website that is not available in Canada is that gamblers have to use a VPN. The latter is the industry standard that allows online users to access websites that are unavailable in their countries.

As good as it sounds, using an online casino through a VPN can be challenging and lead to a lot of problems. Starting with the fact that not all iGaming brands allow their clients to use VPNs, you have to check if the site you’ve chosen has this limitation. If that’s the case and you start using a VPN, your account will most likely get locked, and you will lose all of the money inside it.

If that’s not the case and the operator itself allows gamblers in Canada to use VPNs, the next thing is to choose the right one. Many VPNs look exactly the same because they offer the same services. However, the reality is that there is a lot of difference because only some of them offer fast internet speeds.

As you can imagine, this is one of the most important things to look out for before choosing a VPN. You need to have fast speeds because playing slots and live casino games in real time requires it. Sadly, Canadian gamblers who can’t find such VPNs do not have the best possible experience.

Use mirror links

The second most popular thing that gamblers in countries like Canada use when they want to access an online casino is a mirror link. Even though this seems much easier than the VPN, there are also several potential problems that users have to keep in mind.

Generally speaking, the operator creates the mirror link to hide its website from the authorities. Usually, it has a very strange domain name, but when you open it, you will find the same things as the standard casino website.

The problem with the alternative links is that not all online casinos have them. Sure, some of the big names that target the Canadian market will offer a mirror link people can access, but not all are like that.

Another big problem with using those things is that the authorities can always shut them down, and you may lose your account. Of course, there are situations where the online casino will quickly come up with a new one. However, this is risky, which is why not everyone is willing to get involved.

Final Thoughts

If you do not want to get involved in either things mentioned earlier, it is best to find a website with a permit from Canada’s authorities. Since it is one of the most lucrative gambling markets in the world, you can find tons of top-tier casino websites that have a real permit.