How to cure Dandruff and Treatment at Home
Natural ways to reduce Dandruff and Dryness
Arshad Farooq Butt
Dandruff or dryness is a problem that perplexes many people. It is mainly caused by fungus and occurs naturally on the skin. The fungus that is primarily responsible for hair dryness is called Malassezia globosa.
For some people it becomes a severe problem and leads to social embarrassment. Many people have admitted that they have reduced going to social events and meeting people because they feel embarrassed by dandruff. But don’t worry, there are some effective ways to deal with dandruff.
Malassezia globosa fungus absorbs the oil from our skin and our hair but when it does, it also produces oleic acid which can cause itching on our skin. In some people, it affects the immune system, causing dry scalp to appear.
How To Deal with Dandruff ?
There are some chemicals that can be used to get rid of dandruff. The most effective antifungal chemicals are miconazole and ketoconazole. Ketoconazole is used in some shampoos but miconazole is currently only available as a skin cream.
Anti-fungal shampoo to reduce Dandruff
Although you may find that the effect of antifungal shampoo does not last long. So you need to reuse them from time to time. You can buy shampoos that contain these chemicals to prevent dryness or dandruff:
Zinc pyrithione
Salicylic acid
Selenium sulfide
Ketoconazole
Coal tar
Natural ways to treat dandruff on your own
- Air pollution makes dandruff worse. Keep your hair clean.
- The sun’s UV rays can help control the dandruff, so sit in the sunshine sometimes.
- Apply oil on the head once a week to get rid of dryness or dandruff.
- Lack of cleanliness does not increase dryness but yes it is certain that if you do not keep your hair clean then it becomes more worse.
- Stress increases dandruff so keep calm.
- Cold weather increases dryness, be careful.