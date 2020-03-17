How To Get A Better Sleep by Aproko Doctor

Twitter user, Nonso, popularly known as Aproko Doctor has explained what to do to get a good sleep at night after an hectic day.

Taking to his Twitter handle, @aproko_doctor, he wrote: “Take a cold shower before bed. The temperature change signals to your brain that it’s time for rest.”

He also said one should ensure his or her bedroom is as dark as possible, adding “use sleep masks if you must.”

He said: “Condition your brain, you should never work in your bedroom. Have a separate room for work.”

“Be active during the day, you must have noticed how easy it is to fall asleep after a very hectic day.

“If you must use your phone before bed, then use the blue light filter or eye care mode to block out the blue light. That kind of light interferes with your sleep cycle.”

