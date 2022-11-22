How To Save Money While Moving within NYC

New York is a beautiful city with skyscrapers and people full of dreams and wishes. It is iconic in many ways, including the cost of living. It is considered one of the most expensive places to live in, and yet it is the fourth most populated city after Florida.

Moving can be an expensive affair, and we understand how difficult it can become. Therefore, we have the following tips to save money while trying to find movers in NYC.

Tip 1: Recycle Packing Material

Apart from the cartons, there are several plastic bags and bubble wraps that can be reused. Instead of buying new plastic wraps for your fragile items, use the ones that you already have. Also, for your fragile items, keep them in cartons full of shredded paper.

They act as shock absorbers and don’t let your glass items break. This shredding can be done with the old papers you have.

Tips 2: Move on a Weekday

People like moving on the weekend because they are free on that day. Therefore, when you choose a weekday, you can save some money and the moving company is more likely to have a space for you on a weekday rather than a weekend.

Even on a weekday, choose an evening or nighttime. According to moving companies, that is the best time to move as the roads are free.

Tip 3: Avoid Last-Minute Cancellations

Last-minute cancellations won’t give you any money back. You will lose all your deposit money if you do end-minute changes or cancellations. Before hiring the moving company, double-check the date and time.

Also, make sure the building you are moving to, knows when you are moving. The service lift possibly doesn’t work all the time or the back door might be locked. You must notify them beforehand.

Tip 4: Have Detailed Information on The New Building

The moving company usually asks you questions about the number of steps, the width and length of the corridors, and several other details. Make sure you have all those details before signing the contract.

In case it is different, the moving company might add those costs later. Also, it is important to know the distance the movers have to walk from the parking to the building entrance.

Tip 5: Move expensive Items Yourself

You can save a huge chunk of your money by moving expensive and valuable items yourself. In that case, you don’t have to take insurance. If you want the moving company to take them, they would emphasize the insurance.

Try to move things like pieces of art or vintage furniture (if possible) yourself before the actual move. If the pieces of furniture are big then it would be impossible and then rely on the moving company.

Tip 6: Pack Yourself

The moving companies also provide packing services. Yes, they are efficient and faster. However, you can do that too. Just start packing early and label the boxes before packing. Classify your items based on place and fragility.

You have to be extra careful with the box for fragile items. Pack those items with several layers of bubble wrap or simple plastic wrap and place them in shredded paper or thermocol if you have one.

Tip 7: Do a Yard Sale

This is a way to earn a little money and not waste anything before the move. As you are packing, you realize several things you don’t need anymore. However, others might find a use. Organize a yard sale at least a week or two before the move and showcase all the things that you don’t need anymore.

You might be surprised by how much you earn and how much you are helping others. For the things that don’t get sold, you can donate to a charity.

Tip 8: Get Help From Friends and Family

This would make the whole process of moving fun. Usually, it is stressful since it is a huge change. Get your neighbors, other family members, and friends to help you to pack. They might even bring in some packing material that they used, and so you save even more money on the packing boxes.

You might even get friends and family discounts from your moving company. Not every company has that. If you go by a reference, some movers give you almost a 10-15% discount on the total cost.

Tip 9: Early Planning

As we already recommended, plan your move almost 3-5 months ahead of your actual date. That way you can book the movers early and might be eligible for an early bird discount. When you book the movers late, it becomes quite expensive, as now they would have to allot you a slot in their busy schedule.

Plan to move in the winter to avoid the season rush. This is one of those tips that every mover as well as people who move in recent years would like to recommend. It has become more of a rule and less of a tip.

Conclusion

An average local move can cost approximately $1700. The price depends on several factors like distance, the number of items, and rooms. Many other factors increase or decrease the price. The above-given tips can help you save about half of what you are about to spend.

Don’t underestimate the power of discounts and off-season moving. You can save a lot of time, when you move at the right time. During the high season, you will be charged more than usual and that period is usually booked out months before. That is how you can enjoy it and not feel like too much money is gone.