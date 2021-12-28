How to stay motivated to exercise

By : Mehwish

Exercise plays a vital role in our physical health. It keeps us healthy and active. It is a bodily activity that maintains health and overall Wellness.

Exercises are performed for various reasons. It aids growth, prevents ageing, and improves the strength of muscles and bones. Exercise plays a vital role in the development of the muscle and cardiovascular system, thus improving health. The benefits of exercise depend on the type of exercise or age of a person. Doing a little exercise is even healthier than doing none and it keeps motivated to exercise.

Fatness to fitness

Exercise is key to losing weight. When you use to sit on a couch all day long and do not exercise, fat cells start to accumulate in your body and lead to obesity. Obesity is the leading cause of many diseases. It is very difficult for an obese person to walk or perform daily activities. Exercise will help you to lose weight. It will tone your body shape.

There are many exercises by which we can transform our body.

Cardio workout

Cardio workouts are at best for weight loss. But it is advised to do cardio just for 20 to 30 minutes per day. Because cardio workouts not only reduce fat cells of the body but also the muscles.

Lower abdominal exercise

Lower abdominal exercises focus on tightening and straightening the lower abdominal region. This exercise is very effective to lose belly fat and developing six-packs. This exercise improves posture, stability, and balance of the human body by targeting the lower abdominal region.

Fitness motivational goals

Consistency is very important to achieve the desired results in every field.

Gym

Gyms promote regular exercise and physical activity. Gyms increase your chances of getting fit. Because there are many people in the gym who are physically fit and strong. The sense to complete these physically fit people will motivate you to exercise regularly.