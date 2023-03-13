How to Use Reviews to Discover Your Ideal Video Game

There are hundreds of thousands of video games out there today. These games are spread across various genres. It is challenging to determine which game is the best for you at any given time. Luckily, there are several game reviews that can offer you a glimpse of what to expect in a certain game. In this article, we will look into the best tips that you can use to know if the game is suitable for you based on reviews.

Check the Source

When it comes to surfing the internet, the information that carries the day is the one that comes from a reputable source. The same thing applies to game reviews. Many players can offer their reviews about a specific game, but they may be biased based on certain avoidable conditions. For example, a player may post that the game has bugs and lags quite often when in reality, the internet connection may be the cause of the issue.

The best sources are the ones that are full of professional critics. Many good sites have full reviews of the game's storyline, graphics, mini-games, and even the sound used.

Read the Reviews

You definitely have to read through the reviews. Do not make the mistake of just perusing over them as you will not get the full picture of what the review is all about. However, with thousands of reviews available, you should only go through the ones that provide detailed information about the game, such as the gameplay, graphics, and plot.

Analyze the Review Content

This can be the most difficult part of the review process. To analyze the review content, you have to look beyond the rating and the words used to see if there are any significant flaws or issues with the game. From there, you can decide if those issues are something that will affect your gameplay or if you are okay with them. For example, a review may complain that the game does not support the use of a gamepad, but if you like playing on your phone, then the game may still be suitable for you.

Consider the Reviewer’s Perspective

Many game reviewers have distinct areas that they base most of their reviews on. Some reviewers may prioritize graphics and visual appeal, while others focus more on gameplay and mini-games. You need to pay attention to the reviews that talk about the areas that can affect your gameplay.

Look for Consensus

The majority is always right. When you notice that most of the reviews mention the same strengths or weaknesses, then the game likely has those aspects and concerns.

Check the Review Date

Most games when they are released usually have issues and bugs. Developers rely on players’ feedback to fix these issues. You may find that the reviews published during the early days of the game’s release are talking about issues that were addressed in later updates. Therefore, it is important to check the most recent reviews for more accurate representations of the game.

Watch Gameplay Footage

Finally, make sure you watch the gameplay footage of some of the reviewers. By doing this, you will get a better visual of the game and be able to judge for yourself if it is worth your time. However, ensure that the videos are actual gameplay and not from the advertisement footage.

Final Thoughts

Video game reviews can provide great insight into whether a game is suitable for you. If you follow the above tips, you can easily find a video game that is worth your time and money. However, remember that video games are meant to be enjoyable, so once in a while, you should try out some games spontaneously.