On sunday, two twitter users, @Alex_Houseof308 , @thetalkativeNG fraudulently campaigned for a child with a hole in the heart seeking 11M.

The tweets generated over 7,000 retweets and 12K likes, hundreds of kind hearted Nigerians donated to the fund raising not knowing It was a Scam.

Another twitter user, @bimbo_cash, who seems to know the child personally took to her twitter handle to expose the dubious act.

See the thread below:

The baby's real name is Desire and her mother's Instagram handle is @whitesugarconcept January last year a crowd funding was done for her on Instagram but the money raised wasn't enough for the surgery. In March , there was another case , #SaveBeniah — Award Winning Wife (@bimbo_cash) March 16, 2020

Swiftly announced to give part of the money raised back to charity. Out of the 170M raised , He gave out 25M to other children in need of surgery. Baby Desire was a beneficiary. Her mother got 8M naira from Beniah's Dad . Plus the other donations gotten , Desire was flown abroad pic.twitter.com/D7JZvjEuzt — Award Winning Wife (@bimbo_cash) March 16, 2020

The handles of the viral content and the many retweets pic.twitter.com/xe5oFj8wni — Award Winning Wife (@bimbo_cash) March 16, 2020

This is Baby Desire ,after the surgery. Now that so many people have donated to this and these handlers must have gotten millions from the viral SOS generated by influencers using @FBN_help @FirstBankngr .Let's call on First Bank to freeze this account and arrest should be made pic.twitter.com/n7ctAFyGab — Award Winning Wife (@bimbo_cash) March 16, 2020