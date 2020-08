Huge riots broke out in Malmo City, Sweden last night after Danish group “Stram Kurs” was seen in a viral video burning the Quran.

The police confirmed on our Saturday that the rioters set fire and threw objects at the police and rescue services injuring several police officers.

The police said about 15 people have been detained for assaulting police officers while three people were arrested for allegedly inciting hatred against an ethnic group and kicking the Quran.