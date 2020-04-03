Human Rights Activist, Segalink Reveals Ongoing Investigation On Soldiers Who Threatened To Rape Women In Warri

Youths in Ugbuwangue, Delta state, attacked soldiers yesterday, April 2, after a man named Joseph Pessu was killed by a soldier.

In a video making rounds on social media, two soldiers were seen threatening to retaliate the killing of their colleague. They promised to rape women and girls in Warri and infect them with HIV.

See video:

Human rights activist, Segun Awosanya, popularly known as Segalink, has condemned the video and revealed via his Twitter handle that investigation has commenced and the soldiers will be arrested before the day runs out.

He tweeted:

“This is barbaric and unprofessional. Needless to say that investigation is ongoing and these miscreants will be arrested before end of day. The @HQNigerianArmy is an institution & with the cooperation of the public it will not be denigrated by cancerous nodes such as this.”