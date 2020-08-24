Human Rights Condemns Military Revolt In Mali

The Coordinator of International Human Rights Commission (IHRC), Mr. Rotimi Benjamin has recently condemned the coup by the Military in Mali, describing it as bizarre in modernized time like these.

The Coordinator recently disclosed this during an interview conducted by newsmen on Sunday, in Lagos.

According to him, “Military coup in this century is uncalled for and totally unacceptable; saying it is wrong to deny people right of choosing someone to represent them by use of force and violence.

“The normal process should be have been undergone through democracy by which shoos I duals representing the people can elect new leader by passing of vote of no confidence”, he said.

Benjamin urged Malians to not welcome the initiatives by the military men and should instead neglect further suggestions by them, as all are considered threat to democracy.

“When there is a problem in Government, handling it requires protest from the citizens, and thereafter a vote of no confidence should be passed by the representatives, adding that it is much better to be in a corrupt government that to support a military revolt.

He further urged African leaders to always respect and honour wishes of the people as well as constitution of their country. He also implored other African leaders to solicit with the military men to set free the detained elected democratic rulers.