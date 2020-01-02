Human Rights Violations: Falana makes fresh request for release of El-zakzaky, wife

Lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has again requested the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) to release Sheikh Ibraheem El-zakzaky and wife, Hajia Zeinat El-zakzaky in compliance with the valid and subsisting orders of the federal high court and the Kaduna State High Court concerning our clients. Falana, in an open letter to Malami, said the request was in line with the new policy of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to operate under the rule of law. The open letter was titled, “Request for compliance with court orders in favour of Sheikh Ibraheem El-zakzaky and Hajia Zeinat El-zakzaky”. “In view of the recent decision of the federal government to comply with all court orders, we have the instructions of our clients to request you to ensure compliance with the valid and subsisting orders of the federal high court and Kaduna state high court concerning them”. He urged the Minister of Justice to review his position on the matter and ensure the immediate and unconditional release of El-zakzaky and wife Zeinat. Falana chronicled several efforts of the government to justify the detention of Sowore and El-zakzaky. He remarked that after the release of Mr. Omoyele Sowore and Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) from illegal custody last week, the minister reportedly said “our clients could only be released by the Kaduna State government”. He however note that the position of the Attorney General of the federation failed to take cognisance of the fact that his office, the Presidency and the state security service had, up till last month, repeatedly given contradictory reasons to justify the disobedience of the aforesaid court orders for the release of our clients. The learned silk also noted that in an attempt to justify the decision of the federal government to detain Messrs Sowore and Bakare in defiance of the orders of the federal high court, the State Security Service issued a statement on November 14, 2019 in which it claimed that the duo, as well as El-zakzaky and Dasuki, were enjoying themselves in custody as “they are allowed access to people and use of other facilities like telephones, gymnasium, TV, newspapers and medical facilities”.