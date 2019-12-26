Human Rights Violations: Nigerian Ruler assures US envoy His conscience is clear

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has told the newly-posted United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Mary Leonard, that though it is not an easy task to work for the unity of Nigeria, he is doing his best. The General added that his conscience was clear with regard to upholding human rights in the country, saying, “I took an oath and I am honoring the office. Buhari spoke to Leonard on Tuesday in Abuja when she visited the Presidential Villa to present her Letters of Credence to him. In response, Buhari insisted that Nigeria was wrongly presented to the rest of the world because other countries, including the US, did not widen their sources of information on the country.A statement by Buhari’s media aide, Mr. Garba Shehu, after the meeting, quoted the retired General as saying that some sources of information might be “misleading” and “self-serving;” adding that Buhari told his visitor that his conscience was clear in line with the oath he took to defend Nigeria. “I know that those with access have created an impression of being marginalised. “I sit here with a clear conscience. I took an oath and I am honoring the office,” General Buhari said. He recalled how he explained to President Donald Trump, during a visit to Washington DC, that reports on attacks on segments of Nigeria were not entirely true.Buhari added, “It is not an easy task to work for the unity of the country, and I am doing my best. “During your stay in the country, I am asking you to ensure that your sources of strategic information cut across.” He advised the envoy to take her time to study Nigeria by getting facts on the situation of things in the country. Meanwhile, the Presidency said Buhari also received Letter of Credence from the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Nigeria, Ahamed Lebbe Sabarullah Khan.