Human Rights Violations: Nigerian Ruler assures US envoy His conscience is clear

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has told the newly-posted United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Mary Leonard, that though it is not an easy task to work for the unity of Nigeria, he is doing his best. The General added that his conscience was clear with regard to upholding human rights in the country, saying, “I took an oath and I am honoring the office. Buhari spoke to Leonard on Tuesday in Abuja when she visited the Presidential Villa to present her Letters of Credence to him. In response, Buhari insisted that Nigeria was wrongly presented to the rest of the world because other countries, including the US, did not widen their sources of information on the country.