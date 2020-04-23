Human Trafficking: Lebanese Government Arrests Man Behind Plot to Sell Trafficked Nigerian Girl on Facebook

The Lebanese government has arrested a Mr. Wael Jerro for onward prosecution against criminal sales of a Nigerian girl.

Chairman, Nigerians in diaspora Commission, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa recently announced on twitter.

Breaking news on Trafficked Nigerian girl for sale on Facebook by a Lebanese !The Lebenese Government just announced the arrest of Mr. WAEL JERRO for onward prosecution against criminal sales of a human, a young Nigerian girl — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) April 23, 2020

Recall in January this year, a Nigerian girl, Omolola Ajayi, who was trafficked to Lebanon regained her Freedom and was handed over to the Nigerian ambassador in Beirut.

She cried out in a video that went viral that she thought she was going to teach English in Lebanon but instead was sold into slavery.

According to the Global Slavery Index report of 2018, Nigeria ranks 32/167 of the countries with highest number of slaves, 1,386,000.

Only 2% of those who are trafficked are trafficked outside Nigeria.