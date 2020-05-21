Hundreds Killed, Including Aid Workers In South Sudan – Red Cross

Civilians numbering at least 300 and 3 aid workers were killed in tribal clashes in the Jonglei State of South Sudan according to the Red Cross.

The fights were caused by disputes over land and cattle which has been going on for decades in the area.

The clashes returned after the Government created ten new states and is yet to announce Governors.

The Murle and Lou Nuer factions resumed clashes on Saturday leaving many displaced.

The Red Cross warned that restrictions put in place due to Covid-19 has made it difficult to provide medical emergencies and airlift the wounded.

The Red Cross announced that if violence escalates to 2019 levels, greater loss of life is expected since the pandemic limits ability to respond on time.