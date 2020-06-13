Hushpuppi: Nigeria And USA Battle For Custody

Social Media celebrity Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai this week by Interpol and his arrest seems to be leading to a battle between American and Nigerian authorities for his custody.

After his arrest this week. American Authorities declared interest , their Nigerian counterparts have also done same.

A detective was Quoted by Premium Times that Nigeria requested for Hushpuppi immediately they received confirmation of his arrest and also revealed that Hushpuppi is the reason for ” conflicting interests” between Nigeria and USA.

It was revealed that the FBI is at the front of America’s efforts to extradite him due to claims he has engaged in advance fee fraud on Americans.

No real figure of the values of his crimes are know yet but Nigerian Authorities are confidew his crimes spanned from USA to Europe.

The Nigerian officials expressed frustration with Emirate Police in obtaining more information about his arrest. Nobody currently knows where he is being held.

One official said: ” we know that the money involved would be much for the Americans, but we are optimistic that we will prevail in bringing him to Nigeria to face trial”.

EFCC’s Chief, Ibrahim Magu told reporters that EFCC is yet to be involved with the case die to the fact Emirati authorities are yet to share information with Nigeria.