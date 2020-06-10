Hushpuppie Reportedly Arrested in Dubai, linked to diversion of covid 19 funds

Popular social Media sensation known as Hushpuppi has been reportedly arrested in Dubai by the International Police, Interpol, and Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI.

Hushpuppi who is known for his flamboyant lifestyle on social media is reported to have been arrested alongside his colleagues Mr Woodbery for suspected fraudulent deals and alleged money laundering involving over $100million which was supposed to be given to Native Americans during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

According get to an unconfirmed report the arrest is said to have taken place on Tuesday, so far nothing is heard of Hushpuppie in the last 24 hours who is known to make regular post on his instagram page causing giving a level of credence to the arrest story.

Hushpuppi, whose real name is Raymond Igbalodely, recently posted how he was “invited by Fendi to dine with a lot of amazing, strong societal giants and strong personalities”.

He said he has always known that he was not created to be a champion in a local market

The last time he made a post was on Sunday, when he dropped a message to those wishing his downfall which read:

“May success and prosperity not be a “once upon a time” story in your life .Thank you lord for the many blessings in my life. continue to shame those waiting for me to be shamed.”