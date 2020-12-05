‘I Am 35, Not 48’ – Newly Elected NANS President Fumes Over Age Controversy

By Adejumo Enock

Comrade Sunday Asefon, the newly-elected president of the National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS) said he is 35 Years Old

The newly-elected NANS President added that the NANS constitution does not have any age restriction.

According to him, I am 35 years old and a post-graduate student of the Department of Public Sector Governance and Administration from Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.

Shortly after he was decleared the president of NANS, Asefon states that contrary to Media report, he is neither 43,45 nor 48 years old.

He added that he will not be distracted from his Commitment to the emancipation of Nigerian students.

Furthermore, The NANS President assured he will lead to protect the interest of all Nigerian Students nationwide.

He Further states that ASUU, SSANU, NASU cannot be proscribed, the student union should not be proscribed in any institution.