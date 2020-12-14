I Am Being Set Up – Nigerian Artist Omah Lay Arrested In Uganda Cries Out!

By Onwuka Gerald

The Nigerian trio of Stanley Didia, aka Omah Lay; Temilade Openyi, popularly known as Ms Tems; and Muyiwa Awomiyi have stated that their accusation and subsequent remand in prison in Uganda was a setup.

Lay, and Tems were arrested by Ugandan Police for contravening the COVID-19 protocols after performing at a concert on Saturday night.

They were charged in a magistrate court in Makindye, Uganda, on Monday for being negligent and doing things that put others at risk of contacting the virus, C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act.”

Omah Lay was remanded at Kitalya prison and Tems at Kigo prison.

Meanwhile, the Ugandan police said initial plans of setting them free on police bond were suspended after their casefile was sanctioned by the Office of the DPP.

They were charged alongside four other Ugandans’ and will now be remanded till Wednesday.

Reacting, Omah Lay via a series of posts on his official Twitter account said, “I am with the Ugandan Police Force. All the issues will be sorted out. He urged his fans not to be afraid of what’s about to come, noting that things will be fine.

“Why is Uganda not letting @NigeriaMFA step into this? They have been trying to secure our release to no avail. Why am I being detained? Why am I not been given a right to a fair hearing?

“I didn’t organize a show, I came on stage and saw teeming fans and sang to them… I’m just a singer trying to entertain, why am I being set up in Uganda?

The artiste continued, “I am in cuffs in Uganda right now with Tems.