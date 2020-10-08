I am Bipolar, My Husband Has Never Beaten Me, Actress Chacha Addresses Rumors Of Domestic Violence

Nollyhood actress Chacha Eke has debunked rumors of domestic violence five days after she made a video announcing that her seven year marriage to movie director Austin Fanni was over.

According to her she had checked herself into a Hopital where several psychiatrist assessed her mentally and diagnosed her of bipolar disorder.

Eke in a short video made from the First Deltan American Hospital in Asaba, Delta state explained that her husband has never beaten beaten her in their seven years of marriage, contrary to the insinuations by some after she ended her marriage in the viral video.

She said, “Five days ago, I made a video saying that my marriage to Austin Fanni is over and that came with a lot of backlash from people with many insinuating that it is a clear case of domestic violence, it is not.

“Austin has never laid his hands on me, he has never even raised his voice at me and God in heaven knows that’s the truth.

“I am here at the First Deltan American Hospital in Asaba, Delta state. Several psychiatrist have come to assess me mentally and I have been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder.

“Bipolar is real, here in Africa we tend not to know about it due to ignorance or we overlook it.

“I can’t tell you all and how I have been feeling in these tiny videos I have been making, but in will however show you in motion pictures soon.”

Eke in a video on her instagram page few days ago said, “You will say I am crazy but I am not. This video is to let the world know that I am done with the marriage. I don’t have a lot to prove that I am done with him but I am done. I’m done. I am leaving with my life finally. I can’t say a lot now. You will hear my story”.