I Am Concerned INEC Might Be Pressured Into Compromising Ondo Election For APC— WIKE

Rivers State Governor and PDP chieftain, Nyesom Wike has raised speculations as to the surety of a free and fair Governorship election in Ondo state, come October 10 2020.

Wike, who served as the the chair of the National campaign council during the recently held Edo 2020 Governorship election, in which Godwin Obaseki emerged as winner, said INEC(Independent National Electoral Commission) might feel pressured to compromise the elections in favour of the All Progressives Congress APC.

Wike’s concerns come as APC only conceded defeat to the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Edo State, after talks of contesting the Edo 2020 results.

In a brief statement, Wike said:

“After the defeat of APC in Edo State there is enormous pressure on INEC to compromise the Ondo election for APC.

I am concerned INEC would cave in to the pressure”.

