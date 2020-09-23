“I Am Disappointed In Governor Sanwo-Olu; Lagos Cannot Be Dubai”– Veteran Journalist Jimi Disu Says

Popular Journalist and Ace Broadcaster, Jimi Disu Wednesday opined that Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s focus should be redirected to the problems currently faced by the State, rather than planning new projects.

Jimi Disu, speaking earlier today on radio station Nigeria Info’s news analysis, placed emphasis on Sanwo-Olu’s recent injunctions to his cabinet, ordering his administration to “make Lagos another Dubai”.

Disu, during the news analysis insisted that such goals were highly impractical.

Disu said Dubai was deliberately created as, in his words, a ‘plastic city’, while Lagos has deep cultural roots.

Going further, Disu said Dubai was primarily a business hub, while Lagos caters to both residential and commercial purposes.

The veteran OAP said in his opinion, Lagos does not need any new development plans, but rather a focus on tidying up the “messes on ground”.

According to him, the Governor needs to focus on improving traffic control, transportation, housing and other necessities.

Disu further took a dig at Sanwo-Olu’s political affiliations, saying that in his opinion, the State was ruled better under former Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola of the People’s Democratic Party.

Disu further said Sanwo-Olu should look into complaints from Lagosians:

“For the past two to three months people have been complaining about traffic, about roads and he has absolutely nothing to do about it”, Disu stressed.

“I’m not being too hard on him. I refuse to take the Covid-19 situation as an excuse. I commended him on how he handled Covid-19, but does Covid-19 mean we should have poor traffic control, the environment should be a complete mess? Law and order has completely broken down”, he continued.

Disu said part of his disappointment in Governor Sanwo-Olu’s course of action, was because he had staunchly backed the Governor and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat for the leadership position.

“I put my reputation on the line for this Government”, Mr. Disu revealed. “I know media should be neutral, but there are times one should take a stand; and I took a stand on Sanwo-Olu and his deputy”.

Delivering a parting injunction, Disu issued a cryptic statement, saying:

“If left alone, Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat(Deputy Governor of Lagos) have the capacity to move this country forward. And that is pregnant with meaning. This is a wake up call”.

“And with the kind of awareness going on, the APC had better sit up. With the kind of restlessness that is going on in Edo, APC had better sit up. And if they think that perpertually, the PDP will be sleeping, they might just be in for a surprise one of these days.

It’s those who love you that look you straight in the eye and tell you the truth”, Disu hinted.