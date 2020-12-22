I Am Disappointed With The Military, Says Zulum After Fresh Attack On Travellers

By Adejumo Enock

The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, expressed anger over attacks on travellers and villagers by Boko Haram along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

The Governor disclosed this in a statement titled, ‘Friday abductions: Zulum visits Jakana, furious over routine attacks on Maiduguri-Damaturu highway …Baffled with army’s failure to secure 20 kilometers’.

The Governor on Monday said it was disappointing that the majority of the attacks within the last two years, took place between Auno and Jakana.

According to the statement, “I have had occasions to defend the Nigerian military in order to boost the morale of commanders and their troops at the front lines because I know the true picture of things, however, I am really disappointed that despite all support from both the federal government and from us in Borno state, our military is failing to secure an area of 20 kilometers, which is the distance between Auno and Jakana”.

‘Zulum stated, “And incidentally, the majority of Boko Haram’s attacks along this Maiduguri-Damaturu-Kano road, keeps happening between Auno and Jakana. So, if the military cannot secure 20 kilometers, how can they keep us with the hope they will defeat the Boko Haram?”

Furthermore, the Governor noted that, “With all you (journalists) we drove from Maiduguri to here, Jakana. We did not see soldiers on the road, we did not see even our own rapid response squad on this road and they were trained, employed, kitted, and paid to protect all Nigerians within their areas of operation and these Nigerians include travelers plying this busy and important road”.

Also, Zulum blamed the army and the state’s rapid response squad for “lack of visibility” along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road.