“I Am Gay; I Don’t Want To Play Straight Characters” – Wentworth Miller Says

Prison break star, Wentworth Miller explained recently that his decision to quit the series was because he could no longer play the character of a straight man.

The star, who played Michael Scofield in the hit Fox series, said that as he is finished playing straight characters, he will not be back in any potential revival of the series.

Michael Thorn, the president of Fox Entertainment, sometime in January announced that a new season was on the way after a promising return in 2017.

Originally, the show ran from 2006 until 2009.

On Instagram, Miller acknowledged his fans after declaring, ‘I’m out’ Officially, from PB. “I really don’t want to play straight roles any longer, their tales have been told and told.

“If you’re flustered because you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay man, that’s on you, he admitted the news may be disappointing for fans and said he was sorry “but continued”.

The actor’s co-stars from Prison Break expressed their support for his decision.