“I Am Not A Member Of The National Consultative Front”– Olisa Agbakoba, SAN

A communique issued in Abuja on Wednesday, caused a stir amongst Nigerians, revealing information that a group of about 30 eminent Nigerians had formed a new political movement “aimed at driving reforms” in the country.

The group, which is spearheaded by big names– such as Oby Ezekwesili, Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana and former Senator Shehu Sani–unveiled the name of the new platform as the National Consultative Front.

Eminent lawyer, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba SAN has however come forward to clear doubts concerning his membership to the new movement, denying any connection.

According to Dr. Agbakoba, he was not consulted and therefore has no association with the NCF.

He said in a brief statement on Thursday:

“Dear All,

My attention has been drawn to a widely circulated story that I am part of a new political movement known as the National Consultative Front.

Without prejudice to the need for such a political movement, I want to place it on record that I was not consulted and so I am not part of the National Consultative Front”.

– Dr. Olisa Agbakoba SAN



– pic.twitter.com/VlUqPvoznh — Dr. Olisa Agbakoba SAN (@oagbakoba) July 2, 2020