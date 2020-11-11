I Am Not In Support Of Bill To Regulate Social Media – Gov. Makinde

The Executive Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has said, he is against any new bill targeted at regulating social media in Nigeria.

The Governor disclosed this when he set up an 11-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Tuesday to look into cases of brutality and human rights violations in the state by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Governor Seyi promised that the policemen responsible for the death of Isiaka Jimoh, Ganiyu Moshood, and Adeoye Taiwo who died in the state during the #EndSARS protest will be brought to book.

According to the Governor, there are already enough laws in place including an existing cybercrime prohibition act of 2015, stating that there is no further need for a specific social media bill.

Meanwhile, the 11-man ‘SARS’ panel for Oyo State is chaired by Justice Bolajoko Adeniji, a former Chief Judge of Oyo State while Mrs Olufolakemi Ogundele, an Assistant Director of Public Prosecution in the state Ministry of Justice, will serve as Secretary of the panel.

Makinde urged all residents with cases against the SARS operatives to come before the panel, assuring them that justice will surely prevail.