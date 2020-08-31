‘I Am Suicidal, I Need Professional Medical Help And Rehabilitation ’ — Lady Cries Out

A Nigerian Twitter user, on Sunday, took to the platform to cry out for help, saying she’s is capable of committing suicide.

@thoyinn_ wrote:

“I’m suicidal, I need professional medical help and rehabilitation. I don’t know how to get that.

“I don’t want to hurt myself, I need to fix a lot, I’m going through a lot.

“Kindly RT till I get the help I need.

“My DM will be open in case you want to reach out to me.”

As at the time of filing this report, her tweet had generated over 6000 retweets, with many advising her against the act.

Below are reactions:

@WideCatOfLagos: “Suicide never take away the pains, it passed it down to others. Think of those who love and care about you. Please, everything will soon pass. Everything has an expiring date including what you’re passing through now dear. Remember someone love you.”

@Eze11974699: “My dear, I think I understand how it feels to be depressed. Taking your own life is an art of cowardice and can never be an option.. Pls you need to open up to as many people that you can. Solutions to human problems are with humans. . I pray and hope this meets you well.”

@Movafreish: “Sometime last month I was going thru this same stuff and I was like a walking dead.. I posted it here.. I was depressed and all that but nobody reached out to me. This life nor balance at all..Sis i understnd wat u goin tru, stay strong and get all d help u need. bless🙏”

@princess_banter: “Babygirl, you are a young, beautiful and precious melanated queen. Many ORGs in the thread have reached out to you. Please contact them and get the help you need. You are blessed and highly favoured, remember that always. ❤️🙏🏾❤️💯💯”

