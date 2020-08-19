I Am Surprised Some Persons Referred To My Collapse As A Show Of Act – Pondei

The Acting Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Niger Delta Development Commission (NCDC), Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, recently responded to collapse incident that happened at the House of Representatives by saying that he had health challenging issues.

Prof Pondei who stated that he was quite surprised at people’s reaction to the incident; said his fainting was a result of health problems he has since suffered even before the day he faced probation.

“I am really dumbfounded that most people thought and believed me to be acting the day I fainted. However, I do not for once wish such fate to befall any person”, he said.

“The issues I was having in relation to my health was really undermining and contributed to my collapse at the House of Representatives. There is no way I would run from responsibilities”.

“On delay faced in passing the commission’s 2019 budget, we encountered little problem that stopped that from happening. However, the National Assembly has since being on break”, he added.