‘I Am Tired Of Shouldering Blame For Everything At Barcelona’, Says Messi

By Onwuka Gerald

Barcelona’s club captain, Lionel Messi has said that he is tired of taking blame for the club’s misfortunes.



The comment came after Antoine Griezmann’s former agent, Eric Olhats accused him of making life difficult for the French forward.



Olhats said that Messi’s control at the club is too much and has overwhelmed Griezmann, saying that is it is reason why the player has not played to expectations since arrival in 2019.



Lionel Messi who On Wednesday returned from international duty with Argentina told reporters at the airport, “I am tired of always being the problem for any happening in the club”.



“After 15 hours flight, I already have tax authorities waiting for me. Its madness”, he added.