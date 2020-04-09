0 comments

’I Am Very Excited To Have Kids’—Lady Gaga Is Ready For Marriage And Kids

American Singer and actress, Lady Gaga, has opened up about her future, the prospect of motherhood and marriage.


The 34 year old, who is in a relationship with tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky, appeared on the cover of InStyle magazine for its May issue, where she opened up about her hopes to have a family.

Lady Gaga graces the cover of InStyle Magazine’s May Issue.

When asked what she wants to get out of life, Gaga replied: ‘Marriage.’

‘I will say I am very excited to have kids,’ 

‘I look forward to being a mum. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it.’

She continues: ‘Then it comes out and it’s our job to keep it alive. It’s so funny, everyone walks out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, “Welcome to the womb.”‘
 

Last month, Gaga shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend  Polansky quarantining at home.

